Watertown man shares cautionary tale about being scammed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is sharing his story of being scammed by a hacker posing as an Amazon customer service representative.
Thomas Flavin lives in Watertown with his cats. He doesn’t check his emails often, but when he did on Friday, he was shocked at what he found.
“I received this email, prominently says Amazon, and what this is, is a confirmation for an order on my account for Amazon for $1,700. Well, I don’t have an account with Amazon and I sure as heck didn’t wanna pay $1,700,” he said.
To his relief, there was a customer service number listed in the email. Tom called and the real scam began.
“They say, well your computer’s been hacked. He downloaded a special program to help me by looking at my computer to see what was wrong with my computer,” Tom said.
But this person wasn’t helping. It was a hacker, who now had access to Tom’s bank information, email accounts, and Social Security number.
The hacker even started to pull money from his wife, Alfreida’s, account. She’s currently a resident at a nursing home.
“It’s very humiliating and it’s very stressful. I do feel gullible,” Tom said.
Tom’s bank stopped most of the transactions, but he is having to redo all of his accounts.
And worst of all?
“This is the second time this has happened to me,” he said.
In 2018, Tom fell victim to a grandparents scam and lost more than $50,000.
“They called you and said my grandson was in jail in Tennessee and I had to bail him out of jail. Cost me a bundle,” said Tom.
He’s also constantly getting spam calls. He says he hopes his misfortune can help prevent other vulnerable people from having the same fate.
“Feeling like a fool at your age is not the easiest thing,” he said.
Watertown detectives warn that you should be vigilant when it comes to sharing any personal information or access.
