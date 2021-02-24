DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Alberta M. Phillips, 94, of Dexter, died February 22nd, at Samaritan Medical Center.
There will be a Spring Graveside Service at Three Mile Bay Cemetery at a time to be announced.
She was born February 21st, 1927, the daughter of Claude and Mabel Shaw Brown.
On June 30th, 1945, she married William J. Phillips, at the Fort Drum Church.
She worked as a chamber lady for the Barracks Club in Cape Vincent. She was a Bulina Clothing Dealer, worked for a time at Northland Motors on Bradley Street in Watertown, and also worked for a time at Faichneye Instruments in Watertown.
Alberta enjoyed volunteering at various food pantries. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Dexter.
Surviving are four sons, Donald Phillips of Watertown, Gary (Heather) Phillips of Cape Vincent, Randy (Julie) Phillips of Sodus, and Vernon Phillips of Boonville; two daughters, Dawn Snyder of Evans Mills, and daughter Jacquelyn Weaver of Watertown; 19 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, William, two sons, Charles and Timothy, a sister, June Scarabino, and a grandson Billy Snyder, predeceased her.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
