Bigwarfe: Ogdensburg PD ‘integral part’ of county’s law enforcement

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The idea of Ogdensburg city police being replaced by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies not only surprised the police chief, it also surprised the sheriff.
In a release Wednesday morning, Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said “no one from City of Ogdensburg government has contacted me or any member of the Sheriff’s Office to discuss or gain input on the possibility of the Sheriff’s Office taking on any law enforcement duties in replacement of city police officers.”
City officials are floating the idea as a way to save money. The city is also looking at other ways services can be consolidated, such as code enforcement, employee health care, human resources, and payroll services.
“It would take tremendous resources to fill the void of not having a city police department that is focused specifically on issues inherent to a close-knit population,” Bigwarfe said.
Bigwarfe said “the Ogdensburg Police Department is an integral part of our law enforcement community and plays an important role in the county’s Drug Task Force and in combating the county’s increasingly dangerous issues of the drug epidemic and violent crimes that are being committed.”
Bigwarfe’s release is below.
