David C. Paige, 62, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - David C. Paige passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at UR Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. He was born January 8th, 1959 in Ogdensburg NY to George E. Paige and Marjorie Paige Rheome and Step dad Charles Rheome(which have passed)
He is survived by his three daughters: Tiffany, Ellen and Mariah Biggs. His brothers Larry and Tim Paige and sisters Wanda Green and Sue Washburn (Wayne). Step brothers Charles and Mike Rheome. Step sisters Mary Middlemiss (Rick)and Linda Monroe. Sally Dumas and Helen Bridgewater. (Which have passed)
Along with many nieces, nephews and close friends.
David worked at Cutri Construction as lead Painter for several years. He served his community by becoming a T-Ball/Softball coach for other children throughout the county; as well as joining the Canandaigua volunteer Fire Department/Fire Police. David had a unique way of motivating those around him. Encouraging those who knew him to become a better version of themselves. Along with being engaged in the community he was also an active outdoorsmen. Hunting and fishing were his passion, which he passed down to his children.
David’s wish was to have his ashes spread across the St. Lawerence River. Family, friends and others whose lives David has touched are invited to a BBQ celebration of life. To reminisce, grieve and support each other. A date/time and location to be determined at a later date (tentative date in May).
A special thanks goes to the doctors and nursing staff at UR Thompson Hospital for their continued compassionate care.
