David C. Paige, 62, formerly of Ogdensburg

David worked at Cutri Construction as lead Painter for several years. He served his community by becoming a T-Ball/Softball coach for other children throughout the county; as well as joining the Canandaigua volunteer Fire Department/Fire Police. David had a unique way of motivating those around him. Encouraging those who knew him to become a better version of themselves. Along with being engaged in the community he was also an active outdoorsmen. Hunting and fishing were his passion, which he passed down to his children.