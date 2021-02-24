Fire leaves town of Ellisburg family homeless

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Ellisburg family lost just about everything they own when their home caught fire Wednesday morning.
Owner Gordon Towles tells 7 News no one was home when the blaze broke out.
He said he returned to his house at 3303 Woodpecker Lane at around 11 a.m. and spotted smoke. He called 911.
Firefighters battled the flames, but Towles said the master bedroom above the garage was destroyed and smoke heavily damaged the rest of the house.
Towles said he and his wife and son lost family heirlooms, clothing and a place to live.
He said it will be months before the family will be able to move back in.
The family is turning to the Red Cross for help.
Towles said the fire was likely caused by an electrical problem.
