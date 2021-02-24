Fire sweeps through Gouverneur pizzeria

GOUVENEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire struck Dashnaw’s Pizzeria in Gouverneur Wednesday morning, gutting the East Main Street eatery.
Dashnaw’s Laundromat in the same building was saved, including an estimated $800,000 in laundry machines, dryers, and other equipment.
A passerby reported the fire at 3:33 a.m. Fire was erupting from the pizzeria’s roof when Gouverneur firefighters arrived.
The blaze was knocked down in about 15 minutes, but firefighters were on scene all morning doing overhaul and watching for rekindles.
Fire Chief Thomas Conklin said the fire must have been burning for some time before the passerby spotted it.
The laundromat is open at that hour, but no one was there.
There were no injuries and the building is insured. The owner is Ronald Dashnaw.
State fire investigators, including the dog Brew were looking into its cause.
The Richfield Fire Department pitched in with traffic control for a time.
