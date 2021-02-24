Highlights & scores: Sackets Harbor vs. Carthage on the hardwood

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Carthage Comets entertained Sackets Harbor in boys’ high school basketball action Tuesday night.
Here are highlights:
- Nolan Baker slices inside for the bucket, giving Sackets Harbor the early lead.
- Trenton Walker with the steal for Carthage. He goes coast to coast for 2.
- An inbounds pass to Austin Griner for the basket.
- A Patriots fast break, Nolan Baker for 2 of his 15 points on the night.
- Another Sackets Harbor fast break: Nolan Baker with the basket plus he is fouled on the play.
- The tip to Tyler Green for the layup. Sackets is expanding its lead.
- The baseline pass to Thomas Lind for the duece.
- Patriots go up 15-4 as Dominick Sprague scores ahead of the pack.
- In the second quarter, Ashton Norton nails the 3 ball for the Comets.
- Nolan Baker had a strong game. The senior was ahead of the pack for the Patriots.
- Tyler Green with the scoop for 2 of his game-high 21 points.
- Carthage’s Kalel Tevaga scores from beyond the arc.
Sackets Harbor goes on to beat Carthage 53-30.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Sackets Harbor 53, Carthage 30
Lowville 73, Copenhagen 43
South Lewis 84, South Lewis 77
