Hogansburg man accused in smuggling case

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Hogansburg man is accused of trying to smuggle people across the U.S.-Canada border.
Federal officials say 26-year-old Kyle Thompson was arrested February 17 while allegedly transporting two people who had crossed into the U.S. via the St. Lawrence River near Hogansburg.
Officials say Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police tried to stop Thompson’s vehicle as he fled with the people inside. He was apprehended after he drove the vehicle into a snowbank. No one was injured.
Border Patrol agents took Thompson and his passengers, both Romanian citizens, into custody.
Thompson appeared before a federal judge in Plattsburgh and was detained. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
The Romanian citizens will be prosecuted for illegal entry into the United States, a misdemeanor.
