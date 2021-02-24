Joseph Carl Pistolesi, 72, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” Psalm 147:3
Joseph Carl Pistolesi, 72, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and spring burial will be held in New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Memorial donations in honor of Joe are encouraged to the St. James School, 164 E. Main Street, the Friends of Gouverneur Wrestling, 92 Rowley Street, or Gouverneur Football Boosters, 16 Depot Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
Joseph was born on October 10, 1948 in Gouverneur, the son of Marianno “Mario” and Maybelle (Whittaker) Pistolesi.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in the class of 1966 and served in the United States Army Reserves.
Joe married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Tyler, on June 20, 1970 at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur with Msg. McCarthy officiating.
While raising their family, Joe and Carolyn owned and operated the family business, the Clearview Restaurant, until 2003. They continued to operate the Clearview Motel to this day. He adored his staff and customers, many of whom became lifelong friends.
Joe was a member of the Board of Directors of the Gouverneur Savings and Loan, Pine Tree Hunting Club, Gouverneur Lions Club, Elks Lodge, Gouverneur Investment Club, and St. James Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, cooking, and entertaining his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his wife Carolyn, their children Bridgette and Joel LaPierre, Clara and Shawn Cummings, Joey and Ryan Shelly, and their grandchildren Cassidy, Grace, Corinne, Joseph, Mae, Ethan, Graham, Nora, Frances, and Marianna. He is also survived by his sisters Mona and Lynn Allen, Jeanie and John Leeson, Jeanette and John Perry, his mother-in-law Marjory Tyler, his sister-in-law Marilyn and Sheldon Maine, brother-in-law Rick and Kathleen Tyler, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Joe is predeceased by his parents and his father-in-law Richard Tyler.
Joe spent his entire life helping others through food, drinks, laughter, and time spent with people. He loved God and went to mass weekly with his children and grandchildren and cooked for many parish activities. Joe was involved in many numerous community events and also quietly helped others in ways we will never know. He was always up for a road trip, a hunt, a sailboat trip, or any adventure as long as it was with his wife, family, or friends...he was ready to go! His love of adventure, people, a good joke, and socializing will continue on through his family and friends. God’s speed to paradise...in a red convertible.
