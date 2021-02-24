Joseph Carl Pistolesi, 72, of Gouverneur

Joe spent his entire life helping others through food, drinks, laughter, and time spent with people. He loved God and went to mass weekly with his children and grandchildren and cooked for many parish activities. Joe was involved in many numerous community events and also quietly helped others in ways we will never know. He was always up for a road trip, a hunt, a sailboat trip, or any adventure as long as it was with his wife, family, or friends...he was ready to go! His love of adventure, people, a good joke, and socializing will continue on through his family and friends. God’s speed to paradise...in a red convertible.