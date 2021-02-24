LaDet J. Goutermout, 21, of Montague

LaDet was always the life of the party. He was out for a good time, and it was never truly a party until he walked in. Name a bad idea and LaDet would make it happen with a Genny Red eye in hand. Didn’t matter if it had tits, tires, or tracks, he was doing it. Got a truck that wouldn’t run? Call LaDet, he will fix it and then blow it up, just to fix it again. Out for a snowmobile ride? Make sure to look in the pond. You’d find LaDet’s snowmobile sunk, and LaDet yelling, “This didn’t mean anything to me anyway” No matter where he was or the time of day, you could count on LaDet to be your helping hand. LaDet truly touched many people.