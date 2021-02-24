MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWNY) - LaDet J. Goutermout, 21, of Montague, died unexpectedly on February 20, 2021, after a tragic snowmobile accident.
LaDet was born on November 1, 1999. Graduate of Lowville Academy Central School, Class of 2018. He attended Gas & Diesel at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center. There wasn’t a hobby that LaDet didn’t like, but some of his favorites included hunting, riding “his toys”, and fixing anything with a motor. Upon graduation, LaDet worked for Nelson Tree Service for a time before beginning his career at Marcellus Construction Company, Inc. In his free time LaDet enjoyed lending a hand to anyone in need.
LaDet was always the life of the party. He was out for a good time, and it was never truly a party until he walked in. Name a bad idea and LaDet would make it happen with a Genny Red eye in hand. Didn’t matter if it had tits, tires, or tracks, he was doing it. Got a truck that wouldn’t run? Call LaDet, he will fix it and then blow it up, just to fix it again. Out for a snowmobile ride? Make sure to look in the pond. You’d find LaDet’s snowmobile sunk, and LaDet yelling, “This didn’t mean anything to me anyway” No matter where he was or the time of day, you could count on LaDet to be your helping hand. LaDet truly touched many people.
LaDet is survived by his parents, Sid and Tina Goutermout of Montague, an older brother, Sidney Goutermout, Jr. (Mackenzie St. Louis) of Castorland, a niece, Raelynn E. Goutermout, a sister, Cassandra Goutermout (Cole Bacon) of Croghan, his twin brother, Lucas Goutermout of Montague, and two friends that became brothers, Ryan and Zach Kelley of Martinsburg. LaDet is predeceased by his cousin, Richard “Dicky” A. Goutermout, the man LaDet idolized.
Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, February 25th from 12 Noon to 8:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home. The family is requesting to “dress like Det” with your best pair of jeans, a flannel or hoodie.
A private family funeral will be held. A celebration of life and burial will be in the spring. On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
