Linda Marie (Gravelle) Nichols, 65, of Carthage

Seeking further adventure and the Sunshine State, she moved with Lakota to The Villages, Fla. There, she continued to sell real estate with Foxfire Realty and joined equestrian and adventure groups. In the autumn of 2005, just after purchasing a home to renovate herself, she was involved in an accident in a horse-drawn buggy. The TBI (traumatic brain injury) she experienced left Ms. Nichols forever changed. Following rehabilitation in Florida, she moved back to Watertown to reside alongside her daughter in the rental property she owned. In 2020, she could no longer operate as independently as was deemed safe and moved into assisted living; first at Onondoga Center, Minoa, and later at Carthage Center.