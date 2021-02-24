Morning Checkup: Summit Village apartments available

By 7 News Staff | February 24, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 8:06 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are assisted living apartments available at Samaritan Summit Village.

Barbara Morrow is vice president of long-term care at Samaritan. She talked about move-in incentives during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

For the next three months, Samaritan is offering $1,000 off the first month’s rent and is waiving the $800 community fee.

You can find out more by calling 315-782-7033.

