Morning Checkup: Summit Village apartments available

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are assisted living apartments available at Samaritan Summit Village.
Barbara Morrow is vice president of long-term care at Samaritan. She talked about move-in incentives during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
For the next three months, Samaritan is offering $1,000 off the first month’s rent and is waiving the $800 community fee.
You can find out more by calling 315-782-7033.
