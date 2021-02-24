Museum displays 10th Mountain Division’s rich history

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A lot of Fort Drum’s rich history is actually rooted in the month of February.
That history is on display at the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum.
The first time the 10th Mountain Division ever fought in battle came on February 18 and 19 in 1945, towards the end of World War II.
The unit took Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere in the Apennine Mountains of central Italy.
The museum’s director says those were key battles for the allies in World War II.
“With this attack, we essentially broke open that mountain range and allowed the ally pursuit to continue to advance, eventually ending the war in the foothills of the Alps in May of 1945,” said Sepp Scanlin, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum director.
Another important February date for the 10th Mountain Division was its reactivation date on February 13, 1985.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.