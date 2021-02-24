Oscar Winning Film - Arts in the Armed Forces

Upon registering, you will receive an exclusive link to access Amadeus, so you can watch it at home on your own schedule, as well as the Zoom webinar link to participate in the Q&A on Thursday, February 25th at 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST. If you have any questions, please reach out to events@aitaf.org. We’d love to see your movie night, so feel free to send pictures of you watching the film to kopp@aitaf.org. The event is free for anyone who is serving or who has served in the US military. Proof of service will be required to register for the event via ID.me