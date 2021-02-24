Ruggiero seeking second term on Watertown City Council

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero announced Wednesday that she’s seeking a second term.
In a news release, Ruggiero said she has used her business background to keep taxes down by controlling government spending during her 4-year term.
She said she has accomplished a number of goals, including the construction of the bath house and pool at Thompson Park, voting in favor of a contract for city firefighters, and selling off city-owned parcels to be put back on the tax rolls.
Also up for reelection this year is Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, who has not yet announced whether he intends to run.
Also on the November ballot will be a 2-year city council term. That’s to fill the balance of the term of former council member Jessie Roshia, who resigned in January.
Meanwhile, the city council is still working on an appointment to replace him through the rest of 2021.
See Ruggiero’s full news release below:
