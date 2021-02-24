SnowTown Film Festival Winners Announced

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Two Grand Prize Winners
Australian films “The Winter” and “The Quiet” share Grand Prize at Snowtown Film Festival
For the first time since its inception, two films were awarded the Grand Prize at Snowtown Film Festival. The Winter, animated and directed by Australian filmmaker Xin Li, and The Quiet, animated, and directed by Australian student Radheya Jegatheva will share the top prize for the seventh annual event.
The Winter, which screened in the festival’s World of Animation block, employs a traditional method of paint-on-glass stop-motion animation for its abstract storytelling. Mr. Li, the film’s auteur, is a Chinese born animator and filmmaker based in Melbourne, Australia. The Winter depicts an intimate story of a peasant following a deer through a tranquil winterscape.
The Quiet tells the story of an astronaut who comes upon a startling self-realization while pondering the quietude of space. Radheya Jegatheva, a 21-year-old student from Perth, Australia, animated the film on Adobe After Effects, VC Orb, Superluminal Stardust and Adobe Animate software. The Quiet was longlisted for the 2021 Academy Awards. In 2020, Mr. Jegatheva’s film iRony received Snowtown Film Festival’s award for Outstanding Animated Short.
Snowtown Film Festival presented sixty-four short films over ten days between January 29 - February 7, 2021. The festival jury screened nearly 600 submissions from 64 countries for the Grand Prize Award.
In addition to the Grand Prize, the following films were also honored by the festival:
· North Country Filmmaker Award: Stray Dogs, written by David Cepero and Adam Gascho, directed by Adam Gascho;
· North Country Filmmaker Award: Windmill City, written and directed by Maria Norris;
· North Country Filmmaker Award: Ride Share, written by Rosie Grace, directed by Nate Hapke
· North Country Filmmaker Award: Relinquish, written and directed by Joshua Stasko
· North Country Filmmaker Award: Hearts and Stripes, written by Eric Waugh, directed by Sorin Pavelesco;
· Outstanding Animated Short: Roberto, written and directed by Carmen Córdova González;
· Outstanding Comedy Short: Don’t Jump, written and directed by Loring Murtha
· Winter Through Film Award: La Fille Oblique (Slanted Girl), written and directed by Mathilde Delaunay;
· Northern NY Screenplay Competition: The Rubble Field of Trapezium written by Bob Comenole. Honorable mention to Rab Flies Over the Ocean (In Spirit) written by Kathleen Connor.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.