SnowTown Film Festival Winners Announced

The Quiet tells the story of an astronaut who comes upon a startling self-realization while pondering the quietude of space. Radheya Jegatheva, a 21-year-old student from Perth, Australia, animated the film on Adobe After Effects, VC Orb, Superluminal Stardust and Adobe Animate software. The Quiet was longlisted for the 2021 Academy Awards. In 2020, Mr. Jegatheva’s film iRony received Snowtown Film Festival’s award for Outstanding Animated Short.