SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music receives prestigious award

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Yamaha is singing the praises of SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
The maker of musical instruments named the school an Institution of Excellence, an honor given to just 10 schools around the country.
Yamaha and Crane will be partners in developing innovations in instruction and technology.
This is thought of as an incredible feat given the times we’re in.
“The COVID era and the pandemic has taught us that technology is invaluable already and it’s only going to become more invaluable as we go forward,” said Lonel Woods, Crane School of Music interim dean. “Without technologies, music schools, I think, would have had to all shut down during this pandemic.”
Some of the other 10 awardees include the Eastman School of Music in Rochester and the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
