Tri-county region reports 93 new COVID cases, 0 deaths

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in the tri-county region. Meanwhile, another 93 positive cases were reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 81.
There were 41 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,385 positive cases.
Seventeen people are hospitalized; 256 people are in mandatory isolation and 448 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,031 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health officials said 36 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,975 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 431 cases are active and 18 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 5,464 cases have been released from isolation.
The county’s death toll from COVID remains at 80.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 26 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 16 new cases were reported Wednesday. The county has had a total of 1,760 cases to date
The county Public Health Agency said 8 people are hospitalized and 85 are in isolation.
Another 158 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,649 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
