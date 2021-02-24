Tug Hill Land Trust to hold Soggy Sneaker 5K

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - You might get your feet wet in this 5K trail run at the end of April.
Kylie Schell and Emily Males talked about the Soggy Sneaker 5K the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is planning.
Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
The 5K will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Joseph A. Blake Wildlife Sanctuary on Middle Road in the town of Rutland.
It will make use of the many trails on the wildlife sanctuary and you never know what conditions will be like that time of year.
It costs $25 to register. You can do that – and find out more – at tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org,
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.