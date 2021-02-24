Vaccine shipments arrive in region, clinic appointments fill up quickly

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s COVID-19 vaccine supply is back to full strength a week after allotments were delayed due to weather. Most of the shots are already spoken for. But, local leaders are getting ready for a new problem: getting more vaccines.
With last week’s COVID vaccines now in hand, they soon will go into arms on Friday at Jefferson Community College. A clinic with 700 slots filled up quickly when people were allowed to sign up on Tuesday.
“They went up and they were booked in 45 minutes,” said Scott Gray, Jefferson County Board of Legislators chairman.
Not only is Jefferson County administering last week’s doses, which were delayed due to weather, it’s also expecting another 900 doses, the county’s allotment for this week.
When the county opens up the registration for those, it too is expected to go quickly.
When registration opens for a vaccine clinic, people eligible for a shot can sign up on Jefferson County Public Health’s website.
For those who may not have internet, or struggle to sign up in time, Gray says there’s something in the works.
“We’re working on a telephone operation that will allow people to call in and actually do a registration,” he said.
This quicker pace is something the county is told to get used to.
“The county chairs and the county executives were on the phone with governor and he was really clear to us - get our infrastructure in place to handle more supply,” said Gray.
JCC is the county’s infrastructure and it has the space to allow for more people to come in and get a shot. But as for the workers giving the shots, Gray says it’ll likely need more staffing.
“It’ll be having enough vaccine and having enough people to accept the vaccine. That will be a good problem,” he said.
Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are also restocking their arsenals of vaccines.
Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite says they expected 200 doses last week, also delayed by weather.
Half of those have come in. Wayte says they are working with the state to get the other half.
This week’s shipment of 200 doses did come in. The county plans to lump the supply together for a clinic at the Lowville Fire Hall this Friday.
Waite says appointments will be filled with a wait list.
“Last week we put together a website in which people could go to register to be on a wait list for the vaccine here. So, we’ll be working our way down through that wait list and registering people,” said Ashley Waite, Lewis County Public Health director.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has announced upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
If you have an eligible underlying health condition, you can sign up for an appointment.
The county has clinics for essential workers Thursday and Friday, but all appointments are taken.
People with a comorbidity, can register for a Saturday clinic at Massena Memorial Hospital or a clinic on Monday, March 1 at Gouverneur Hospital.
