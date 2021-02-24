Warm & rainy today, cooler with sunshine tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures should top out in the low 40s today.
There’s rain on the way. It could start as snow in places and change to rain as temperatures rise.
Rainy and windy conditions will take us into evening.
Rain continues overnight and eventually changes to snow. Lows will be around 20 degrees.
There’s a 20 percent chance of leftover snow Thursday morning. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 30s on Friday.
It warms back up into the 40s for weekend. Saturday will be breezy with mixed precipitation. Sunday will be partly sunny.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be in the low 30s.
It will be in the mid-20s and mostly sunny on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.