Wendell D. Smith, 85, of Black River

He was a former member of the Black River American Legion Sons, volunteered at the Watertown Urban Mission, enjoyed camping, hunting, growing vegetables in his garden, playing cards, poker, playing shuffleboard and horseshoes, working on cars, and building things with his hands. He was a kind and generous man who would give anyone the shirt off his back. He always loved a good joke. He was quite the jokester. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.