Wendell D. Smith, 85, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wendell D. Smith, 85, of Fernwood Dr., Black River, passed away February 23, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on May 1, 1935 in Watertown, NY, son of the late Harold and Mabel (Robson) Smith, he attended Watertown High School.
He married Judy England of Mannsville on June 3, 1964. The couple resided in Black River. Wendell worked at Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing for 43 years, as a lab technician, retiring in July of 1996.
He was a former member of the Black River American Legion Sons, volunteered at the Watertown Urban Mission, enjoyed camping, hunting, growing vegetables in his garden, playing cards, poker, playing shuffleboard and horseshoes, working on cars, and building things with his hands. He was a kind and generous man who would give anyone the shirt off his back. He always loved a good joke. He was quite the jokester. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.
Among his survivors are four sons and their wives, Wendell D. (Ann) Smith Jr., Redwood, Steve R. (Brenda) Smith, Felts Mills, Ronald S. (Laurie) Smith, Black River, Peter J. (Shannon) Smith, Redwood; a daughter and son in law, JoAnn R. (Thomas) Hodge, Watertown; a sister and brother in law, Beverly (John) Umstead, Redwood; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by his beloved wife Judy Smith on January 23, 1997 and eight brothers and sisters.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.
Calling hours will be held 1-3 Sunday, February 28, 2021. The funeral will be private for family.
Burial will be in the Black River Cemetery in the spring.
Donations may be made to the Watertown Urban Mission 247 Factory St. Watertown, NY 13601.
