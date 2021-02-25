Albert “Zeke” J. Montroy, 85, of Ogdensburg

Zeke was an avid sportsman that enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, softball, watching NASCAR and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was recognized for his unwavering talents bowling when he won numerous titles and championships; and throwing horseshoes where he was inducted into the Horseshoe Hall of Fame and held the title of 3rd in the world. He was instrumental in the conception and construction of the Greenbelt Horseshoe League here in Ogdensburg and was a Pittsburgh Steelers football and NY Mets baseball fan. For many years he was a member of the Cranberry lake Fish and Game Club with his father Albert.