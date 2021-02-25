Alpheus George Davis, 94, of Potsdam

George filled many roles throughout his career at Clarkson. He started in 1953 as an Assistant Professor, later rising to Associate Professor and several years as Acting Chair of the Mathematics Department. He was promoted to Assistant to the President and then to Dean of Student Affairs. He transformed that position to Dean of Campus Life, with administrators affecting student personal and academic lives reporting to him. As Clarkson College became Clarkson University, he transferred to be Assistant Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences as a Full Professor. He was instrumental in Clarkson’s recreation programs - helping initiate canoeing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing programs and securing the necessary equipment. Before the Clarkson Canoe House was built, the Clarkson Canoe program spent several years operating out of George’s home on Bay Street. The area around the Canoe House was designated A. George Davis Park in the 1990s. George also was instrumental in establishing the Clarkson School. Early in his career with Clarkson, he volunteered to be timekeeper for Clarkson’s hockey program - filling that role for the Men’s and Women’s teams until 2004. The Olympics invited him to time-keep for the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics and he was timekeeper for several games, including the U.S./Soviet “Miracle on Ice” game.