5 announce run for Canton town posts

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five Republicans have announced a run for town offices in Canton.
They make it clear they don’t like how things are going in town government.
It goes back to when former deputy town clerk Heidi Smith was turned down for the clerk’s job. It went instead to someone who had just resigned their council position.
Smith’s backers claimed the fix was in – and still do.
“It’s important that everybody has a say in what happens with the decisions that are made in this office,” council candidate Robert Santamoor said. “And at this point I don’t think that happens. So, it isn’t about the ‘D.’ It isn’t about the ‘R.’ It isn’t about any of that.”
Smith is running for clerk, Santamoor, John Taillon and Paul Baxter for council, and Mike Morgan for town justice.
Incumbent town supervisor Mary Ann Ashley, who is not registered with any political party, remains the only declared candidate for supervisor.
