5 arrested for allegedly failing to send children to school

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police have arrested 5 city residents who allegedly allowed their children to miss weeks of school.
Police began an investigation into several cases of educational neglect in September. That probe led to the arrests this month.
According to police, 33 year old Ashley Simmons and 42 year old Joshua Doyle failed to send 3 children to school.
One of the kids missed 71 days, another was out 62 days and the other missed 44 days.
In a separate case, 37 year old Kelly Wale and 55 year old Todd Merrifield allegedly allowed 2 children to each miss more than 40 days of school.
Police also arrested 38 year old Rebecca Eugene for allegedly letting a child miss 41 days of school.
According to police, the school repeatedly requested all 5 to send the children to attend class.
All were charged with misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and released.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.