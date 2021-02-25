Auction ends for Watertown’s heavy rescue fire truck

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The auction for Watertown’s heavy rescue fire truck is over.
The winning bid came in at $25,900.
Fire Chief Matt Timerman put the value of the truck at $25,000 to $35,000.
He’s sad to see the truck go.
“It’s been a great truck for us; put a lot of hard time for the city here. It’s got about 12,000 hours. The truck is just, you know, it’s just a truck, but it’s been a good truck or us,” said Timerman.
Watertown City Council does have the right to reject the auction price if it wants to.
