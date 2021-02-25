Barclay wonders where Democrats’ support for impeachment commission went

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the state Assembly, wheels are turning on legislation to form an impeachment commission to investigate the Governor Cuomo’s under-reporting of nursing home data.
Minority Leader Will Barclay says he’s now gathering signatures of support from lawmakers, but only Republicans have signed on.
Nine Assembly Democrats have stated the governor’s actions could be impeachable.
Barclay wonders where the support is now.
“I don’t know what we’re waiting for and why we aren’t moving forward. So, I’d ask them, if they’re really serious about getting to the bottom of this, join us in a bi-partisan manner and let’s get to the bottom of it,” he said.
Barclay says he’ll push for a vote on the measure. The earliest that could come is next week when Assembly is back in session.
