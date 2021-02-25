Canton man killed in head-on crash

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 50 year old Canton man died after a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on East Main Street in the village.
Glen Hall was declared dead after being rushed from the scene of the crash to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Canton police said Hall’s Chevy Impala was westbound when it crossed over into the opposite lane, colliding with an SUV driven by 35 year old Courtney Hollenbeck of Norfolk.
Hollenbeck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators are still trying to determine why Hall’s vehicle left its lane. They are also looking into the cause of death.
Canton rescue, fire and police personnel, as well as St. Lawrence University security all responded to the scene.
State police are assisting in the investigation.
