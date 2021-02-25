Convicted sex offender accused of rape & incest

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of rape and incest.
Massena police released little information but said 35-year-old Paul Mathous of 5 Randal Court was charged Wednesday with third-degree rape and third-degree incest, both felonies.
He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Police say Mathous is a convicted level 2 sex offender. State records show he was convicted of third-degree rape in 2010 for having sex with a 16-year-old girl.
Level 2 sex offenders are considered at moderate risk of reoffending.
Mathous was arraigned on the recent charges in Massena court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail pending further action.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.