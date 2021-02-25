A dry, cloudy & cool day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ll have a mostly cloudy and cool day today.
Highs will be in the upper 20s. We could see a stray flurry or two, but nothing that will amount to much.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.
It warms up for the weekend.
We’ll have a mix of snow and rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
It will be in the mid-40s and mostly cloudy on Sunday.
Monday will be in the mid-30s with mixed precipitation.
It will be sunny and in the upper 20s on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.
