Eugene J. “Jack” Bonno, 80, of Colton

Born in Potsdam, NY on October 11, 1940 to the late Eugene L. and Mabel Clough Bonno, Jack graduated from Norwood-Norfolk High school. He married Sharon Hatch on November 25, 1961. He worked in his younger years as a construction contractor building homes in the North Country . He later became a customer service technician for Pitney-Bowes in Albany for 26 years, retiring in 2004. Jack was a member and past chief and EMT of the Colton Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He was also a member of the Colton-Pierrepont Senior Racquetteers. In his free time, Jack enjoyed hunting ‚fishing and his family & friends. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife and best friend, Sharon. Memorial Donations in Jack’s memory can be made to the Colton Rescue Squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Eugene “Jack” Bonno.