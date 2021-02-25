Garage caves in, cars totaled

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Rodman family got a rude awakening early Wednesday morning.
It’s believed heavy snow on the roof caused their 3-car garage to cave in.
Sherry Fowler lives at the School Street home and says 2 of the 3 cars inside are totaled. The jury is still out on the third.
“I heard this loud rumble and at first I thought maybe it was thunder. And, then I thought maybe it’s a snowplow going by. No snowplow came. And I thought, maybe I better see what’s going on, maybe it’s snow coming off a roof somewhere. I open up the patio door and looked out and this is what I saw,” said Fowler.
Fowler calls the garage collapse sad, but is thankful no one was hurt.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.