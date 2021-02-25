Gladys Isabel Ebersol, 96, formerly of Castorland

Gladys was born on March 3, 1924 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Mary Rogers Davenport and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1942. On September 23, 1943, she married Paul F. Ebersol at the home of her parents. She worked in the office of the Faichney Company in Watertown and later in the cafeteria at Beaver River Central School for many years, retiring in 1987. Mr. Ebersol passed away on November 22, 2004.