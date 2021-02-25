Gladys Isabel Ebersol, 96, formerly of Castorland

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gladys Isabel Ebersol, 96, formerly of NYS Route 126, Castorland, passed away early Thursday morning, February 25, 2021 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, where she has resided since December, 2020.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Lowville. There are no calling hours. Contributions may be made to the Beaver Falls United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Beaver Falls, NY 13305. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
She is survived daughter-in-law, Janice Ebersol of West Columbia, SC; two grand-daughters, Julie Ebersol Bush and husband Robert Bush of Ilion, NY and Jill Ebersol Brownfield and husband Kirby Brownfield of West Columbia, SC; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Gladys is predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul Ebersol; her cherished son, Gary Ebersol; her sisters, Jane (Davenport) Colwell and Charlette (Davenport) Gallagher; and a brother, Frederick C. Davenport.
Gladys was born on March 3, 1924 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Mary Rogers Davenport and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1942. On September 23, 1943, she married Paul F. Ebersol at the home of her parents. She worked in the office of the Faichney Company in Watertown and later in the cafeteria at Beaver River Central School for many years, retiring in 1987. Mr. Ebersol passed away on November 22, 2004.
Gladys was a member of the Beaver Falls United Methodist Church, and their women’s group. She was also a member of Beaver River Memorial Post #1663, Croghan American Legion Auxiliary for more than 45 years; Lowville VFW Auxiliary and Senior Citizens.
The Ebersol family would like to give a special thank you to Jane Peters and Marilyn Chapman for providing the care to allow Gladys to stay in her own home as long as possible.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
