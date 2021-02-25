Irish festival may be canceled, but scholarships are still happening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There won’t be green coming in, but there’s green going out when it comes to the north country’s Irish festival.
That green is in the form of money.
The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival may be canceled this year, but 6 students will still each receive $2,000 scholarships this year.
The selected students will receive half of the money for the fall semester and the other half in the spring.
Members of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival’s scholarship committee say they’re thankful to help area students in hard times.
“They’re suffering, and to give them the opportunity to still depend on scholarships such as ours, I think it’s wonderful we are able to do it,” said Mary Rose Warneck, committee chair.
For more information about the scholarships, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.