CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lisa I. Van Zandt, 64, of Clayton and longtime resident of Florida passed away at her home Monday, February 22, 2021.

Lisa was born in Detroit, MI on August 16, 1956, daughter of the late William E. and Kathleen B. Heron Schumacher. She was a 1974 graduate of Seaholm High School, Birmingham, MI and went on to get her cosmetology license.

Lisa worked as a beautician and waitress throughout her life. Anyone who had the pleasure of being served by Lisa came away with a great memory and maybe a new joke or two. She moved to Clayton in August to be closer to family and worked at the River Rat Cheese Store. Lisa enjoyed music, hearing and telling a good pun, and her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and friends. Lisa would always leave you with these words “Shine On”.

Lisa was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas G. VanZandt Jr whom she married on October 26,1985.

Lisa is survived by two brothers, Mark W. Schumacher and Melanie, St. Petersburg, FL and Kurt R. Schumacher and wife Lena, Punta Gorda, FL; two sisters, Karen E. Gullo and Wendy L. Siever, both of Clayton; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jill L. Isaia and Heidi A. Schumacher.

A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at the Sister House on Mary St. at a time and date to be determined. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Thousand Islands Land Trust, 135 John St., Clayton, NY 13624.

