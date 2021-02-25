Lisbon man charged with meth-making

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lisbon man is accused of making meth.
The St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested 42-year-old Jeremiah Cota Wednesday morning.
Deputies say he had lab equipment and several components typically used to make meth.
Cota was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine. He was released following his arraignment in Canton town court.
He will appear in Lisbon town court at a later date.
Deputies were assisted by the Ogdensburg Police Department, the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and members of the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.
