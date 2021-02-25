New commanding general coming to Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division is getting a new commanding general who’s familiar with the local Army post.
The Department of Defense announced Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. will take over for Major General Brian Mennes.
Beagle is coming to Fort Drum after serving as commanding general of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson in South Carolina.
Prior to that assignment, he served as deputy commanding general for support at Fort Drum.
Mennes, who came to Fort Drum in 2019, is leaving to become deputy commanding general, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
