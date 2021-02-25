Nursing homes to welcome visitors beginning Friday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The new state guidelines for nursing homes go into effect Friday.
Family members will now be allowed to visit their loved ones in their rooms.
Officials at the residential health care facility at Lewis County General Hospital say this is a huge morale booster for the residents.
“It’s been a long time that the residents have not had a chance to see their loved ones and it’s been a decline for the residents. The family members mean a lot to the residents that are here,” said Debra Wurz, nursing home administrator.
There are still restrictions. Facilities can only have visitors for 20 percent of the residents at a time and residential health care will only reach that if there are no active cases among residents.
If there is a positive case, visitors will be limited to floors of the building that do not have COVID, or be relegated to another section of the facility.
