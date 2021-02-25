Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by pickup truck

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A woman was in critical condition Thursday after being struck by a pickup truck in the town of Lawrence.
It happened at around 6 a.m. on Peru Street.
State police said a pickup truck driven by 24 year old Nicholas Hazen of Lawrence was traveling north when he struck a pedestrian, 21 year old Delila Swartcentruber of Apple Creek, Ohio.
Police said Swartcentruber was rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and then flown to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where she was in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.