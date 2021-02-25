Ryan Henry-Wilkinson win not seek 2nd term on Watertown City Council

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A four year seat on Watertown City Council is now wide open, as council member Ryan Henry-Wilkinson announces he won’t be seeking a second term.
Henry-Wilkinson tells 7 News he never intended to make a career out of politics.
“For me, it was always about service and volunteering my time,” he said.
Henry-Wilkinson says has told his colleagues on city council that he’d like to continuing volunteering and serve the community in other ways.
As for a potential run in the future, he said, “I don’t have any plans to in the short term. Years from now, maybe.”
Two full-term council seats are up for grabs in November. Incumbent Lisa Ruggiero announced her re-election bid earlier Wednesday.
Also on the November ballot will be a 2-year city council term. That’s to fill the balance of the term of former council member Jessie Roshia, who resigned in January.
City council members are still working to appoint someone to replace Roshia for the rest of 2021.
