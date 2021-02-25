Sitting out the season was a tough decision

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A few schools decided to bow out of playing winter contact sports this year, including Lyme, Alexandria, LaFargeville and Belleville Henderson, although Belleville Henderson may play some basketball games in the near future.
For those schools wishing to sit out, it was a tough decision.
Lyme one of the handful of schools deciding not to play a winter sports season, in this case boys’ and girls’ basketball and cheerleading.
Boys’ basketball coach Leo Wilson understands the decision that was made, but still feels sad that it had to be done.
“I know it’s the best,” he said. “I know the school made the right decision, probably, for our school and our students, but it is hard.
Wilson is looking ahead to next season. He’s optimistic about getting back on the court and being able to prepare for the 2021-22 season.
Here’s hoping that high school sports will be back to normal in the not-too-distant future.
Wednesday’s local scores
High school volleyball
South Lewis 3, Lowville 1
Boys’ high school swimming
South Jefferson 105, Watertown 78
