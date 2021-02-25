Tri-county region reports 1 new COVID death, 130 new infections

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death was reported Thursday in the tri-county region. Meanwhile, another 130 positive cases were reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported another person died from the coronavirus. The county’s death toll from COVID is now 81.
Officials said 86 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,061 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 477 cases are active and 17 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 5,503 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 81.
There were 40 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,425 positive cases.
Seventeen people are hospitalized; 279 people are in mandatory isolation and 491 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,048 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Thursday. Since the pandemic began, 26 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 4 new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 1,764 cases to date
The county Public Health Agency said 9 people are hospitalized and 78 are in isolation.
Another 167 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,660 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
