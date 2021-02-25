Warren Kocher, 81, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Warren Kocher, 81 passed away Tuesday February 23, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Family and friends are invited for calling hours Sunday February 28, 2021 from 2pm till 5pm at the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington NY 13694. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of family. Burial will be in the spring at New Brookside Cemetery Waddington NY.
Warren was born on July 19, 1939 in New Martinsville, West Virginia to Glenn and Martha Kocher. Warren would later move to East Syracuse and was educated in the East Syracuse Minoa School district and would later go on and graduate from Syracuse University. He was a former employee of the NY Power Authority. He is most proud of serving in the US Army. On November 25, 1963 he would marry Judith M. LaFlair and share forty nine years of marriage until her passing on October 8, 2013.
Warren enjoyed many activities in the community and could be found during the summer at many local concerts at the parks, enjoying wing night at Mack’s Tavern, attending local car shows, singing with local churches and being a member of the American legion.
Warren also was a board member of United Helpers, a previous Village trustee for the Village of Waddington as well as serving the Waddington Volunteer Fire Department.
Warren is survived by one son Scott and Tammy Kocher of Waddington NY, a daughter Ann Kocher and her companion Timothy Taillon of Norwood NY, grandchildren Anthony, Jeremy, Casey, Lauren, Nicholas, Dayna and Dustin, great grandchildren Jase, Cole, Tejiri, and Tega. His sister Marilyn Peet, two nephews Greg, and David. Also his Canine friend Corporal. Warren is predeceased by his parents Glenn and Martha and his wife Judith.
Online condolences and memories of Warren can be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorialHome.com Memorial contributions can be made in Warrens name to the Waddington Volunteer Fire Dept 51 maple street Waddington NY 13694 or to either The United Methodist Church 116 Lincoln Ave Waddington NY 13694 or Waddington First Presbyterian Church 13 Fenton Street Waddington NY 13694
