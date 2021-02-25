Warren Kocher, 81, of Waddington

Warren was born on July 19, 1939 in New Martinsville, West Virginia to Glenn and Martha Kocher. Warren would later move to East Syracuse and was educated in the East Syracuse Minoa School district and would later go on and graduate from Syracuse University. He was a former employee of the NY Power Authority. He is most proud of serving in the US Army. On November 25, 1963 he would marry Judith M. LaFlair and share forty nine years of marriage until her passing on October 8, 2013.