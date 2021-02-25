Woven with the Natural World

SUNY Potsdam Presidential Scholar Marie Amell ’21 was chosen to have her black and white charcoal drawing, “Elements of Nature,” appear in the 120 Degree Intercollegiate Art Regional, a partnership of the Arts Center of the Capital Region, the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council and Saratoga Arts. The juried fine art exhibition, running from March 5 to April 16, features the work of students attending an accredited college or university within 120-mile radius of Troy, Glens Falls or Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The exhibition travels to a different host site each year, highlighting the best of collegiate art students in the region. An exhibit reception and awards ceremony are set for March 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. The ceremony will be recorded live on Instagram and can be viewed by following @capregionartscenter. More information can be found at www.artscenteronline.org.