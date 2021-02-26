Athlete of the Week: Aidan Zehr

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive varsity resumes.
This week, we honor a basketball player from Lowville who has improved each and every year. His ability earning him this week’s title.
Aidan Zehr is a talented senior basketball player who has put together an impressive varsity career. He was a Frontier League All-Star last season when he averaged 14.7 points per game and had over 70 3-pointers last year. He also received All CNY Honorable Mention. He’s been part of 2 sectional championship teams, a regional champion and a state finalist.
Aidan is an outstanding performer.
Aidan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 26, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
