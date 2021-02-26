Betty Lou Malone, 84, of Massena

Betty was born to the late Edward B. and Catherine (Luke) Whisenhunt in Norfolk, VA on September 10, 1936. She relocated to the North Country area during the early 1960′s and was married to her loving husband Lloyd J. Malone in 1968. She and her husband operated Malone’s Trash Removal Service to this day through their son and staff. Betty Lou was a hard-working southern girl who chose a hard-working Northern guy. Between the two of them they contributed so much to their beloved town of Massena, NY. Betty Lou’s sometimes gruff personality would confuse people but underneath was a person who knew life could be hard and had a lot of compassion. She looked out for her family and friends like a mama bear. Betty Lou will be missed but not forgotten.