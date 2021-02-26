Canton police make stop, seize pot, coke, cash

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It started out as a traffic stop for Canton village police early Friday morning.
They ended up making a sizeable drug bust.
In a statement Friday, police said the stopped an SUV about 1:30 AM on Highway 310 with “insufficient tail lights.” After they stopped the vehicle village police requested help from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s K-9 unit.
What did they find? Police say they recovered 14 pounds of marijuana; 28.4 grams of cocaine; more than $24,000 in cash.
Who did they arrest?
- Johnny Rivera, age 42, of Moira, NY was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the 1st Degree, Insufficient Taillights and Unsafe Turn w/out a signal.
- Damien Brandon, age 18, of Peru, NY was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana 1st Degree
- Bryan Cramer, age 22, of Morrisonville, NY was charged with Criminal Poss. Of Marihuana 1st Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (2-counts)
- Andrew Snyder, age 28, of Massena, NY was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana 1st
All four men were arraigned in Canton Town Court and all four were released without bail and have been directed to return to Canton Town Court on March 24.
