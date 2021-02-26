Cooper recalls 430K light truck tires due to sidewall bulges

FILE - In this May 2, 2007 file photo shows Cooper tires are on display in Montpelier, Vt. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure. The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country, and Big O tires in several sizes. (Source: AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)