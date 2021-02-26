Cornwall Island man admits to fleeing from border checkpoint

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Cornwall Island man has admitted to fleeing from the Massena border crossing last year as Customs and Border Protection Officers attempted to search his vehicle.
Federal authorities say 43-year-old Brennan Thompson pleaded guilty to a high-speed flight from an immigration checkpoint.
As part of the plea in federal court in Plattsburgh, he admitted that in May 2020, he was operating a silver Lincoln sedan when he approached the Massena Port of Entry to enter the United States from Canada.
When asked to open the vehicle’s trunk for inspection, Thompson quickly accelerated away from the inspection booth, made a U-turn and sped back into Canada.
Thompson was arrested in June and has been in custody since then.
He faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced in June, plus a $250,000 fine and up to three years of post-imprisonment supervised release.
